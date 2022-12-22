Semi-truck driver stopped 2x after being caught completing paperwork while driving: OPP

Provincial police say a semi-truck driver faces multiple charges after being pulled over in Caledon twice on Wednesday morning.

Police say an OPP officer spotted the driver not wearing a seatbelt while travelling on Mayfield Road near Highway 50, initiating the traffic stop.

The OPP says while following the truck, the officer watched the driver "take hold of a large clipboard and begin to fill out his log book and pre-trip inspection forms - while driving."

"Doing that while failing to stop for an officer = even worse," Caledon OPP posted on Twitter regarding the incident.

Police say the driver continued westbound and turned on Coleraine Drive before stopping for the police cruiser.

The driver faces several charges, including careless driving, failing to stop, a seatbelt offence, and numerous document charges.

The OPP says 30 minutes later the same driver was spotted by the same officer not buckled up.

He was stopped a second time and, this time issued a summons for the seatbelt violation.

Ontario Provincial Police are out in full force over the holidays, keeping an eye on driving behaviours.