Semi-truck fire forced road closure in Springwater Township

Crews extinguish a semi-truck fire in Springwater Township, Ont. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 (Courtesy of Jeff French)

A road in Springwater Township was closed for clean-up after a semi-truck burst into flames Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said crews were called to George Johnston Road near Hindle Lane and Snow Valley Road and found the semi-truck ablaze.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The road has since reopened.

