Semi-truck hauling an excavator crashes into Calgary overpass

Two lanes of southbound Deerfoot Trail were closed in northeast Calgary on Thursday after a semi-truck hauling an excavator hit the underside of the 32nd Avenue overpass.

The collision happened at around 9:30 a.m., leaving chunks of concrete from the underside of the bridge scattered across Deerfoot Trail.

No injuries were reported, but the collision caused concerns for the bridge's structural integrity.

As a result, the 32nd Avenue N.E. overpass that crosses Deerfoot Trail was closed so engineers could check the damage and determine if it was safe.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday, the Calgary Police Service tweeted that all lanes of traffic were reopened in the area.

The commercial truck driver, whose name has not been released, faces charges of careless driving and operation of a commercial vehicle in a prohibited manner.