Senate GOP leader McConnell briefly leaves news conference after freezing up mid-sentence
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell briefly left his own press conference on Tuesday after stopping his remarks mid-sentence and staring off into space for several seconds.
Defence leads Montreal Alouettes to 25-18 win over Calgary StampedersCornerback Kabion Ento scored the only touchdown of the game off an interception as the Montreal Alouettes beat the Calgary Stampeders 25-18 at Molson Stadium on Sunday.
One person injured after motorcycle crash in Oro-MedonteOne person is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte, Sunday evening
Elks fans express themselves with boos and paper bags during Saturday's historic lossElks fans didn't hold back their disappointment Saturday with their team's 21st straight home loss.
'We finally did it': Drone operators raise money for veterans with Sunday raceA group of drone pilots are using their hobby to fight hunger.
Union open to negotiating in B.C. port dispute as more federal involvement loomsThe union representing about 7,400 workers in the ongoing British Columbia port labour dispute has issued a letter to employers, outlining what it is looking for in a new collective agreement while saying it is committed to negotiating a resolution.
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed sixThe Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
Expect police presence in Kirkland Lake, OPP warnPolice are on the scene on Wood Street in the area of McKelvie Avenue in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday evening.
Brick by brick: Moose Jaw hosts annual 'Brickspo' showing off intricate Lego creationsBrickspo – one of Western Development Museum's biggest annual draws took place over the weekend. Showing some magnificent creations from builders across the province.