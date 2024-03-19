Senate passes updated Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement without support of Tories
The Senate has passed a bill to implement Canada's updated free trade agreement with Ukraine, paving the way for it to become law.
-
'Cattle pens': Advocate slams Vancouver's cleanup in CRAB ParkThe Vancouver Park Board has begun its process of cleaning up the CRAB Park encampment, but advocates say the city's approach has been “inhumane” and “dehumanizing” for residents.
-
-
Environmental agencies in Oro-Medonte seeking increased fundingEnvironmental agencies in Oro-Medonte are hoping for an increase in funding after legislative changes were made to certain conservation programs.
-
Adventurous cat needed rescue after getting stuck in Guelph treeA concerned passerby and an arborist united to rescue a cat that got stuck in a tree in front of a Guelph, Ont. home.
-
More than a petition? Document shows organization behind Recall Gondek campaignEvidence has emerged that links the Recall Gondek movement, Alberta's conservatives and the recent drive for municipal political parties.
-
Cochrane has eyes on Kraft Hockeyville prize to upgrade arenaThe Cochrane arena, or the old barn, as it's affectionately known, was built 50 years ago by a group of volunteers. The rink is the hub and history of the community.
-
Ottawa grocery shoppers still feeling the pinch despite inflation rate coolingMany shoppers in Ottawa say grocery prices continue to be a big hit to their wallet and are skeptical of claims that food price increases are easing.
-
Uncertain fate of Hoopla basketball tournament overshadows Sask. budgetThe Saskatchewan government is set to release its 2024 budget Wednesday, a day expected to be overshadowed by teacher protests and heightened hullabaloo over the fate of Hoopla.
-
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say policeAn Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by Ottawa police officer last month.