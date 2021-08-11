Senator Doug Black to step down, create opening for 'new voice for Alberta'

A long-tenured senator says he will retire this fall stating "it is time to make room for a new voice for Alberta."

Sen. Douglas Black will step down effective Oct. 31, ending a term that began with his appointment in 2013.

"Serving in the Senate has been the highlight of my professional career," said Black in a statement released Wednesday morning. "I am proud to have represented Albertans.

"I ran to be Alberta's voice and I am so grateful for the trust placed in my by Albertans in the 2012 Senate election. I am departing the Senate knowing that I have done everything I could to advance Alberta's interests and build Canada."

I have decided to retire from the @SenateCA effective Oct. 31, 2021. I have always supported term limits and it is time to make room for a new voice for Alberta. Serving Albertans in the Senate has been a privilege and the highlight of my professional life. #cdnpoli #abpoli pic.twitter.com/6lpwe8GgWw

Black's resignation announcement included mention of his continued support for the introduction of term limits for senators.

"Senator Black has been an integral voice for Albertans," said Premier Jason Kenney in a statement. "He helped lead the charge in the Senate against attacks on our shared prosperity by opposing anti-Alberta legislation like Bills C-69 and C-48.

"His dedication to our province has been evident during his time as a senator, and his public service is an example to all in the upper chamber."

Alberta will select senators-in-waiting during October's elections but the results will not be legally binding and senators will be appointed.