Senators appoint new president of Hockey Operations

Steve Staios is the new president of Hockey Operations for the Ottawa Senators.

New owner Michael Andlauer appointed Staios the president of Hockey Operations, one week after taking over as owner of the Ottawa Senators and Canadian Tire Centre.

Staios joins the Senators from the Edmonton Oilers, where he served as a special advisor to the club's hockey operations staff. Staios previously worked as president and general manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League, which is owned by Andlauer.

"I am so excited that Steve is joining me in Ottawa to lead our hockey operations," Andlauer said in a statement released by the Senators.

"I have worked with Steve for many years and know first-hand that he will strengthen our team with his hockey acumen, attention to detail, commitment to excellence and enthusiasm for the game and its players. In hockey you can never accumulate too much talent. Having Steve and Pierre (Dorion) leading our hockey department gives us a formidable team."

Pierre Dorion remains general manager of the Senators heading into the new season.

Staios is the second major appointment by Andlauer since taking over as owner last week. Andlauer announced Cyril Leeder would return to the Senators as CEO.