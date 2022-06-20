Senators, Canadiens to play preseason games in Atlantic Canada

The Ottawa Senators will play a pair of preseason games against the Montreal Canadiens in Atlantic Canada this fall.

The communities of Twillingate, N.L. and Elsiopogtog First Nation, N.B. will host the games in October.

The two communities won the 2021 and 2021 Kraft Hockeyville competition. The games had been postponed due to COVID-19.

The games will be played on Oct. 6 at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. and Oct. 8 at the J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche, N.B.

In addition to hosting the games, each community won $250,000 in arena upgrades and $10,000 worth of youth hockey equipment.

"We’re greatly looking forward to participating in this fall's Kraft Hockeyville events in the Maritimes," Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc said in a news release. "Hockey fans in Atlantic Canada have long been recognized among the country's most passionate and we know the organization will be warmly welcomed."

The rest of the Senators' preseason schedule has yet to be released.