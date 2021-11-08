Senators cancel practice amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Ottawa Senators cancelled their practice on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has spread to at least five people.

Forwards Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday morning.

The team recalled forwards Egor Sokolov and Scott Sabourin from Belleville in related moves.

Previously, defenceman Nick Holden, forward Austin Watson and assistant coach Jack Capuano were all placed in the league's COVID protocol after their tests came back positive.

The Senators are scheduled to play the Bruins in Boston on Tuesday night.