Senators captain Brady Tkachuk joins neighbourhood kids for street hockey game

An afternoon NHL game apparently wasn’t enough hockey for Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

When he got home after Sunday’s game and spotted the neighbourhood kids playing street hockey, the 22-year-old had to join.

Tkachuk, fresh off a two-assist performance against the Detroit Red Wings, drove home and got out of his car when one of the kids—then all of them—yelled at him to join.

Neighbour Andy Morrisey, whose two sons are part of what has become a near-daily road hockey game in Wellington West, said Tkachuk threw part of his suit inside, walked over, grabbed a right-handed hockey stick (he normally shoots left) and joined the game.

“He just jumped in. Nothing more complicated than that,” Morrisey said. "He is what you hope he is. And we see that all the time. It’s really cool."

Many of the children were at the game and were still wearing their Sens gear. Morrisey said they all wore gigantic smiles during the 20 minutes or so that Tkachuk played.

"Frankly, he gets it. He understands that building a pro athlete brand doesn’t take copious amounts of money and a complex PR strategy," Morrisey said. "It’s grassroots, right?

"He is full-on authentic. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t premeditated."

⁦@Senators⁩ Our Captain is really awesome. 3rd star of the game then jumps into local street hockey game w Hat Trick Kids. #gosensgo pic.twitter.com/V3vyiXB0kx

Tkachuk first moved into a house in the neighbourhood with former Senators Mark Stone. He and the other Senators who have lived there have been welcome additions.

Last year, when forward Tim Stützle was living with Tkachuk, the same children celebrated his first career hat-trick by throwing their hats over the backyard fence in a surprise celebration.

On Sunday, Tkachuk insisted on posing for a photo with the kids before heading off to a team dinner. Morrisey said parents often remind their children how lucky they are to have so much interaction with an NHL all-star.

"We have to tell our kids, 'This is not normal. You are very, very lucky. Understand and appreciate that.'"