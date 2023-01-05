Senators captain named an NHL All Star

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk is going to the NHL All-Star game.

The NHL announced Tkachuk will represent the Senators at the annual all star game on Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Florida.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 39 points this season – 13 goals and 26 assists.

This will be the third all star game appearance for Tkachuk.

Tkachuk will be teammates with his brother Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers on the Atlantic Division team for the game.

Fans can vote for the remaining NHL all stars on the NHL website.

