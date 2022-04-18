Senators coach D.J. Smith to be assistant coach for Canada at World Hockey Championship
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith will be behind the bench for Canada at this year’s men’s World Hockey Championship.
Smith will be named an assistant coach for Team Canada at the tournament, scheduled for May 13 to 29 in Finland.
Smith’s fellow assistant will be Arizona Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny, a former Ottawa 67’s head coach and Senators assistant coach.
Claude Julien, the former Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils head coach, will be Canada’s head coach. Julien began his coaching career with the Gatineau (then Hull) Olympiques.
Smith told reporters over the weekend he would be thrilled at the opportunity to help his country.
“You do this because you want to have as many experiences as possible to make you a better coach,” he said. “If there’s an opportunity for me to do that, I’ll be there.”
The Senators have seven regular season games left, beginning tonight in Seattle.
#Sens head coach D.J. Smith has been named an assistant coach with @HockeyCanada for the 2022 IIHF World Championship. ���� pic.twitter.com/PvXgpvAPdp— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 18, 2022
-
Number of employees returning to downtown workplaces on the rise: surveyA new survey from the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ found about a third of the neighbourhood’s workforce is back in the office full-time, marking the biggest uptick since the organization started tracking this figure in the first year of the pandemic.
-
Fitness Tax considered 'short sighted' within gym industryThe Saskatchewan fitness industry isn’t looking to carry the PST load for the provincial government.
-
City councillor says EPCOR executives shouldn't be making Oilers salariesAn Edmonton city councillor says the top executives at EPCOR, a city-owned utility company, are taking home too much money.
-
Fire in Halifax apartment building under investigationHalifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at an apartment building on Monday.
-
Controlled burn near Saskatoon escapes, threatens campground structuresSaskatoon Fire Department on Monday responded to a controlled burn that went out of control and ignited a large area of grass.
-
More B.C. parents say kids won't get critical medication in schools after policy changeMore B.C. parents are coming forward saying a bureaucratic change by the province means their children are no longer eligible to receive potentially life-saving medication at schools, despite being at risk for serious seizures.
-
'We can't just stop seeing the beauty': Portapique, N.S. artist finds comfort and solace in natural surroundingsSurrounded by a lifetime of art she's created herself, Joy Laking has found another outlet for her creativity - a poem she penned at the beginning of the month.
-
As the search for answers in N.S. tragedy continues, criticism of inquiry persistsAfter 14 days of public hearings over eight weeks, observers and participants alike remain critical of the process undertaken by the joint federal/provincial inquiry tasked with examining the tragedy.
-
Winnipeg-based Cree author's book temporarily removed by school district in OntarioA Winnipeg-based Cree author is looking for answers after a school district in Ontario temporarily removed one of his books from its libraries pending a review.