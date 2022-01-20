Senators face empty rink for 11 home games this winter

The Ottawa Senators will be playing in front of an empty Canadian Tire Centre 11 times over the next month as Ontario gradually eases COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

The Ontario government unveiled a three-step plan to reopen the province this winter, allowing up to 500 fans in Canadian Tire Centre starting Jan. 31. Restrictions will be eased to allow 50 per cent capacity in arenas starting Feb. 21.

The spectator capacity limits at sporting events, concert venues, and theatres at 50 per cent also cover Ottawa 67's games at TD Place and concerts and events at the National Arts Centre.

Currently, no fans are permitted inside Canadian Tire Centre for Senators games or other events as Ontario is in a modified stage 2.

Following the release of a new Senators schedule to make up games cancelled this season due to COVID-19 protocols and attendance restrictions in Ontario, the Senators will play 11 home games between Jan. 25 and Feb. 21. with either no fans in the arena or up to 500 fans in the stands.

The schedule includes a visit by Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers. The Senators game against Pittsburgh set for Feb. 10 is a rescheduled game from New Year’s Eve, when the NHL postponed the game due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions in Ottawa.

The Senators have another four games scheduled between Feb. 22 and March 14 when capacity is at 50 per cent, including popular games with the Montreal Canadiens and the first ever visit to Ottawa by the Seattle Kraken.

The restrictions mean the team will lose out on gate revenue for more than a quarter of its regular-season home schedule.

"That's an incredible drain on the bottom line,” TSN 1200's John Rodenburg tweeted.

Senators play-by-play voice Dean Brown said on Twitter that the restrictions are "not only terrible for the owner who lose millions but the hundreds and hundreds of servers, bartenders, security, support, janitorial, suppliers and delivery people who will be hit hard by this."

As of March 14, full capacity will be allowed at all Senators and Ottawa 67's games.

The Senators are scheduled to play 50 games over the final 100 games of the regular season.