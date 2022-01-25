Senators forward Nick Paul launches 'Points by Paul' for youth mental health

Ottawa Senator Nick Paul is teaming up with local charities in a campaign to support youth mental health.

The Sens forward is raising awareness for youth mental health with ‘Points by Paul’. For Paul, it’s an important initiative with personal ties.

“When I was in high school one of my buddies we’re going about everyday joking seemed normal then the next day he didn’t come in,” Paul said. “I thought he was sick, then the next day he didn’t come in. And then the news came out that he ended up taking his life,” says Paul.

“It’s something that affected me and stuck with me and I knew through hockey the more I climbed up the ranks … I wanted to do something about it. I wanted to be a voice and wanted to spread awareness.”

For each point Paul scores during the season, he will donate $150 to the Royal Ottawa Foundation for Mental Health and support a cause that is close to his heart.

The Senators Community Foundation will match each of his donations.

Royal Ottawa Foundation president Chris Ide, says the money raised will support urgent and critical care, research and recovery.

“We are so grateful for Nick’s leadership both on and off the ice,” says Ide. “Right now, one in four Canadians is struggling with a mental health issue. Nick’s vision and generosity help our experts at The Royal provide additional support so more people can access world-class mental healthcare, recover faster and live a life filled with possibility.”

Nick Paul has launched his Points By Paul initiative with the @TheRoyalMHC in support of mental health. Find out more and donate at https://t.co/8OaNXntqGh pic.twitter.com/v3up6M1t7E

Paul is also a board member with the Royal Foundation, engaging with youth and sharing his struggle about what it was like to climb to the top of his profession.

“Going up, down you know doubting myself not thinking I’m good enough, having those thoughts, working through it,” says Paul, who also advocates the importance of reaching out and speaking out.

“You’re not weak trying to express and show your feelings. That’s actually strong—you’re more powerful now and you feel better.”

So far, Paul has tallied nine points (six goals, three assists) through 34 games this season, a $2,700 commitment.

Anyone can sign up to pledge per point, or make a one-time donation.

But the point, said Paul, is to start a conversation.

“If you can’t donate, being open, being receptive, learning about mental health and being there for people is definitely doing the same part.”