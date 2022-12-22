Senators game Friday postponed due to coming storm
The Ottawa Senators game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to the coming winter storm.
In conjunction with the National Hockey League and in consideration of an anticipated major winter storm, the Ottawa Senatorsannounced today that tomorrow’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed," the team said in a news release Thursday morning.
The game has been rescheduled to Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m.
“While unfortunate that we have to postpone the game, the safety of our players, fans, staff and those working at the arena is our first priority,” Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc said in a news release. “Given the anticipated forecast we felt strongly the best decision was to move the game to February."
People with tickets to the game should retain them. They will be valid for the rescheduled date.
The Senators game Thursday night against the Washington Capitals is still going ahead.
News Release: Senators, National Hockey League announce postponement of Friday’s game: https://t.co/LUCS9Sc4mo pic.twitter.com/LNjX1yJK1p— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 22, 2022
