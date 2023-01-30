Senators' Giroux named NHL's first star of the week

Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Giroux, the NHL's first star of the week, had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week.

The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday.

It was the 65th career three-point game of Giroux's career.

The 35-year-old has 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) over 49 games in his first season with Ottawa.

Nylander also posted four goals and three assists to lead the Maple Leafs to three wins in four games.

His highlight performance in the week came with two goals and two assists -- all in the second period -- in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Jan. 23.

He also picked up his 400th career point with an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Vasilevskiy stopped 96 of the 102 shots he faced, compiling a 3-0-0 record, 2.00 goals-against average and .941 save percentage to guide the Lightning to a perfect week

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.

