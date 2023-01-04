Senators goalie gets new 'Deadpool' mask ahead of possible Reynolds ownership

With Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.

Goaltender Cam Talbot will soon be sporting a mask with Deadpool painted on either side. The character is one of Reynolds's best-known roles.

"We came up with the Deadpool mask in light of the rumours that maybe Ryan Reynolds will be coming into the ownership group," Talbot told The Athletic's Ian Mendes on Wednesday. "So tried to entice him a little bit more to come in here and be part of the group."

Goalie mask artist Dave Fried tweeted photos and a video of the mask, which has Talbot's number on the front and Deadpool and the Senators logo on each side.

"Cam wanted a nod @VanCityReynolds character #deadpool being a Senators fan," Fried tweeted.

I’m biased but I think @Friedesigns nailed my new mask. But only 1 persons opinion really matters…what does the real #Deadpool think?? @VancityReynolds https://t.co/6ew9NsAKqO

Reynolds replied to Talbot on Twitter Wednesday saying, "I think we both just got a new mask."

I think we both just got a new mask. And this one is a tad more breathable.

Reynolds also tweeted to say "Jacques Plante would be proud as hell" of the mask.

Plante was the first NHL goaltender to wear a goalie mask on a regular basis in regulation games.

Reynolds began expressing interest in becoming part of a consortium to own the Senators shortly after the team was put up for sale in November.

He announced his intentions on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and attended a game at the Canadian Tire Centre the next day.

He has since met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about joining a Senators ownership group.

“If we can figure out a way to have him included, I think that would be great for the Senators and I think that would be great for the league,” Bettman said last month.

Reynolds is a part-owner of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer club.

Bettman said last month that more than a dozen parties have expressed interest in buying the franchise.