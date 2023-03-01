Senators goalie Mads Sogaard named NHL rookie of the month

Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard has been named the NHL's rookie of the month for February.

The 22-year-old has a 4-0-1 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage since the Senators called him up from the AHL in mid-February.

Sogaard made at least 30 saves in three of his five starts and also allowed two or fewer goals three times, including in Tuesday night's 6-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Sogaard was the Senators' second-round pick (37th overall) in the 2019 NHL draft. The 6-foot-7 goaltender also made two appearance last season.

The Senators called him up this season when goaltender Cam Talbot got injured, and he stayed when Anton Forsberg went down for the season with MCL tears in both knees.

Talbot has since returned from his injury, and he and Sogaard have been splitting goaltending duties since.

Sogaard is the second Senators player to be named rookie of the month this season. Shane Pinto won the award in October.

