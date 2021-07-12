Senators hire Pierre McGuire in senior front office role

The Ottawa Senators have hired longtime NHL analyst Pierre McGuire for a senior front office job.

McGuire is a longtime fixture on NHL telecasts, most recently on NBC. The Senators said in a news release that he will work closely with general manager Pierre Dorion and owner Eugene Melnyk. His team title will be senior vice president of player development.

“We are excited to add Pierre to our hockey management group," Melnyk said in a news release. "His experience will be instrumental as we continue to build an elite team. Pierre’s knowledge of the game and its players is highly regarded and I am confident that he will positively assist our team as it progresses to the next level.”

McGuire, 59, was an assistant coach with the Senators during the 1995-96 season. He has also coached in Pittsburgh and Hartford at the NHL level, including winning a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 1992 as an assistant coach.

He began his broadcasting career in 1997 on Montreal Canadiens' radio broadcasts before joining TSN in 2002.

Along with his work on NBC and TSN television, McGuire has also been a longtime daily morning guest on TSN 1200 radio.