Senators' Josh Norris out for the season after shoulder surgery

Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is out for the rest of the season after getting shoulder surgery.

Norris was injured last month in a game against the Nashville Predators, when Cole Smith hit him into the centre back post of the Nashville net.

Head coach Jacques Martin said Monday Norris would not be returning to the lineup this season.

This is the third time Norris, 24, has undergone shoulder surgery. He had two prior surgeries on his left shoulder following injuries dating back to 2019. He played only eight games last season while he recovered.

Martin said Norris should be ready in time for training camp in September. He was still recovering last fall when he arrived at training camp and missed the first three games of the regular season.

Norris is on the second year of an eight-year, $63.6-million contract (average $7.95 million per year) he signed with the Senators in 2022. He's the fourth-highest paid player on the team.

--With files from TSN.ca and The Canadian Press.