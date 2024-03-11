Senators' Josh Norris out for the season after shoulder surgery
Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris is out for the rest of the season after getting shoulder surgery.
Norris was injured last month in a game against the Nashville Predators, when Cole Smith hit him into the centre back post of the Nashville net.
Head coach Jacques Martin said Monday Norris would not be returning to the lineup this season.
This is the third time Norris, 24, has undergone shoulder surgery. He had two prior surgeries on his left shoulder following injuries dating back to 2019. He played only eight games last season while he recovered.
Martin said Norris should be ready in time for training camp in September. He was still recovering last fall when he arrived at training camp and missed the first three games of the regular season.
Norris is on the second year of an eight-year, $63.6-million contract (average $7.95 million per year) he signed with the Senators in 2022. He's the fourth-highest paid player on the team.
--With files from TSN.ca and The Canadian Press.
-
Chronicle Herald, SaltWire business issues traced back to 2017A private debt firm has driven Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper company, The Chronicle Herald and SaltWire Network, into insolvency.
-
Innisbrook Golf Course kicks off an early start to the seasonGolfers in Barrie are being treated to an early start to the season with the unseasonably warm weather Mother Nature has provided.
-
Muskoka fire officials warn of unpredictable forest fire seasonFire officials in Muskoka are marking the start of the grass and forest fire season one month earlier than normal amid dry conditions brought on by a mild winter.
-
Calgary Flames list goalie Markstrom day-to-day with lower-body injury, recall WolfThe Calgary Flames have listed goaltender Jacob Markstrom as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
-
'Raccoons are indestructible': B.C. hockey mascot goes viral after on-ice mishapA B.C. mascot is going viral after an on-ice mishap in Kelowna.
-
'We’re happy about it': Dedicated bike path coming to Leamington, Ont. waterfrontThe Municipality of Leamington is continuing with enhancements to its waterfront area. A key component of the Waterfront Destination Master Plan is installing a dedicated bike path on the promenade, extending from the Leamington Marina to the dock.
-
Sask. restricts bear spray possession, adds hefty fines in attempt to curb illegal useThe provincial government has introduced new regulations surrounding bear spray possession in urban areas in a hope to curb its use as a weapon in Saskatchewan.
-
Online grocer Spud.ca launches campaign to highlight women-led brandsOnline grocer Spud.ca – which delivers to Calgary, Edmonton and throughout B.C., – has launched a campaign to help highlight women-led brands.
-
Northern Ont. mayor says better police communication needed in wake of Highway 11 shootingThe mayor of Coleman Township, just south of Temiskaming Shores, said he is frustrated with how Ontario Provincial Police officers handled communication during the fatal Highway 11 shooting last week.