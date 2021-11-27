Senators place goalie Matt Murray on waivers

The Ottawa Senators have placed goaltender Matt Murray on waivers, just over a year after signing him to a four year, $25-million contract extension.

"This is about getting his game back," said Senators head coach DJ Smith.

Murray is winless in six starts with the Senators this season, posting an 0-5-0 record, with a 3.26 goals against average. Murray allowed four goals on 27 shots during the Senators 6-3 loss in San Jose on Wednesday night, and was a healthy scratch on Friday in Anaheim.

Smith says if Murray is not claimed by another team, he likely will be assigned to Belleville of the American Hockey League.

"Obviously, we want him to get going. He'll be on waivers today and if someone picks him up he'll get an opportunity there. If he doesn't, he'll likely go down to Belleville and get an opportunity to play and get his game back," said Smith on Saturday, hours before the Senators face the Kings in Los Angeles.

"By no means is this on Matt Murray. We want him to be the best goalie possible and give him the best chance. I think a lot of this revolves around he's had a lot of injuries – there's nothing you can do about it. COVID, a lot things and he has missed a lot of time and hasn't been able to get into a rhythm. We certainly got to play better in front of him as well, so we got to take some blame there."

The Senators acquired Murray from Pittsburgh in October 2020.

The Senators have goaltenders Filip Gustavsson and Anton Forsberg on the NHL roster.