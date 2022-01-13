Senators resume action for second game in 26 days

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day.

Yes, you read that right. For just the second time in 26 days, the Senators are back in action tonight on the road against the Calgary Flames.

The Senators haven't played since a 6-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 1. Their previous game before that was a Dec. 18 overtime loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ten of the team’s last 11 games have been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks and capacity restrictions in Canadian arenas.

“The guys are sick of practicing for sure,” head coach D.J. Smith said on Wednesday. “You’ve got to get playing games.”

The Senators haven’t played a home game since Dec. 11. They are scheduled to play Saturday in Edmonton, then in an empty Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

All but two of the team’s players, forward Brady Tkachuk and defenceman Artem Zub, have been in COVID-19 protocol at some point.

The Senators have played only 29 games this season. Some other teams have played as many as 39.

Puck drop tonight is at 9 p.m. EST. You can watch the game on TSN 5 and listen on TSN 1200.

"You have to play to get into the groove of it ... guys are going to get to play and play lots."



More from head coach D.J. Smith as the #Sens get set to return to action Thursday against Calgary. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/FWC9JbwpSP