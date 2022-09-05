Senators sign Brannstrom to 1-year deal

The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Erik Brannstrom to a one-year deal worth $900,000.

The 23-year-old had 14 assists and 30 penalty minutes in 53 games with the Senators in the 2021-22 season and played in nine games with the Belleville Senators, scoring one goal and two assists.

“Erik is among our group of young players who we’re looking upon to take another step forward next season,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release. “He’s competitive, has an ability to efficiently move the puck and showed well when asked to take on an increased role last season. We’re hopeful that experience pays dividends for him in the year ahead.”

Brannstrom has played 116 games with the Senators so far. He racked up two goals, 29 assists and 71 penalty minutes in that time. He was also on Sweden’s silver-medal winning 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship team, where he ranked second among defencemen with four points in seven games.

The Ottawa Senators open the pre-season Sept. 24 with a day-night double-header in Toronto. The regular season for the Sens begins Oct. 13 in Buffalo, while the teame’s home opener will be played Oct. 18 vs. the Boston Bruins, launching a five-game homestand—the longest of the season.