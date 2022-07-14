Senators sign Josh Norris to new eight-year contract extension

The Ottawa Senators have signed Josh Norris to a new eight-year contract, the latest in a series of moves to lock up the future of the club.

The Senators announced Norris signed the new contract worth $63.6 million on Thursday.

Norris issued a message to Senators fans on social media.

"Can't wait to be in Ottawa for the next eight years and play in front of you guys, it's an exciting time right now," Norris said. "Can't wait to be back, see you soon."

Norris appeared in 66 games for the Senators in the 2021-22 season, leading the team with 35 goals.

"He's a versatile forward who continues to mature into an exceptional NHL player," General Manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

"His scoring prowess has already shown to be a considerable asset for us and one that will help us reach the next level. His dedication and the pride he takes in his physical conditioning will serve as a great example for our next wave of young players."

The signing of Norris comes one day after the Senators signed free agent forward Claude Giroux to a new three-year contract. The Senators have also acquired goalie Cam Talbot from Minnesota and Alex DeBrincat from Chicago during the off-season.

Norris is part of the key core of young players that have signed long-term contracts with the Senators over the past year. Captain Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson signed multi-year contracts with the team, and defenceman Thomas Chabot is signed until the 2027-28 season.

