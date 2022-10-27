Senators sign Kastelic to two-year contract extension

Mark Kastelic has officially earned his way to a permanent NHL job.

The Senators forward who was a late-round draft pick in 2019 has signed a two-year contract extension worth an average of $835,000 per season.

"I couldn't be more excited to be here for two more years after this season," Kastelic said on Thursday. "I've been having so much fun and hopefully it's just the beginning."

Kastelic, 23, has two goals through the team’s first six games this season. He has six points in 22 career NHL games and 38 points in 95 career AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

“His worth ethic, his off-ice training in the summer is superb, elite … and has got him to a point where his improvement has made him an everyday player here,” head coach D.J. Smith told reporters on Thursday. “I think the organization clearly sees a guy that’s going to be able to play and be a force down the middle for us for years to come.”

"I attribute a lot of my success to the work ethic that has gotten me to this point. I just want to continue to put my head down and work, enjoy each day and earn every day up here."



The Phoenix, Ariz. Native was the Senators’ fifth-round draft pick in 2019, 125th overall. He played junior hockey with the Calgary Hitmen.

“Mark has worked tirelessly to earn all that has come his way since being a late round draft pick three years ago," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. "He's reliable, competitive, takes exceptional pride in his conditioning and routinely showcases a willingness to take on any challenge.”

