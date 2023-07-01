Senators sign Korpisalo to five-year contract

Joonas Korpisalo will be guarding the Ottawa Senators net for the next five seasons.

The Senators kicked off the NHL free agent season by signing Korpisalo to a five-year, $20 million contract.

The 29-year-old Korpisalo spent last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings, and was an unrestricted free agent.

"Ottawa stood out right away," Korpisalo told TSN.

"Playing against them, it's a really capable team, young team that's only going to get better. Super excited to get to work with them.

Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg will be the Senators goaltending tandem heading into the season.

Korpisalo has a record of 94 wins and 81 losses in 221 NHL games. Last season, he had 7 wins in 14 games played for Los Angeles and 16 wins in 31 games with Columbus.

The Senators said the contract is $4 million in 2023-24, $5 million in 2024-25, $4.5 million in 2025-26, $3.5 million in 2026-27 and $3 million in 2027-28.

Korpisalo says Ottawa's youth and defence made it the "perfect spot for me."

Earlier in the day, the Senators resigned defencemen Erik Brannstrom and Jacob Bernard-Docker.