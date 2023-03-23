Senators sign prospect Tyler Kleven to three-year contract
The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Tyler Kleven to an entry-level contract.
Kleven, 21, was the team's second-round pick (44th overall) in 2020 and just finished his junior season with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
He's expected to join the team on Friday.
"We're very pleased that Tyler has recently made the decision to begin his pro career," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a news release. "He's a big, rangy, hard-nosed defender who maintains a physical presence while on the ice and an ability to hammer the puck with his shot.
“We've been especially impressed with his overall development dating to his draft year."
Kleven set career highs with eight goals and 10 assists over 35 games this season at North Dakota.
The Fargo, N.D. native has also played for the U.S. in the last two World Junior Hockey Championships, winning a gold medal alongside current Senators defenceman Jake Sanderson in 2021.
