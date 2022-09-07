Senators sign Stutzle to eight-year contract extension

The Ottawa Senators have locked up another piece of their young core, signing forward Tim Stützle to an eight-year contract extension.

General manager Pierre Dorion announced the deal, worth an average of $8.35 million per season, at the team’s season start-up event at the Canadian Tire Centre on Wednesday.

Stützle was on hand and signed the $66.8-million deal on the spot alongside general manager Pierre Dorion and coach D.J. Smith.

The 20-year-old had 22 goals and 36 assists in his second NHL season last year. The Senators selected him third overall in the 2020 NHL entry draft

“Reaching a long-term agreement with Tim represents another significant step forward for this organization,” Dorion said in a news release. “Tim is a dynamic offensive player who utilizes an exceptional blend of speed and skill to be a consistent difference maker.

"He’s electrifying and has quickly become a fan favourite for good reason.”

The upcoming season is the last of his three-year entry-level contract, after which the extension will kick in.

The signing follows a banner offseason for Dorion. He traded for two-time 40-goal scorer Alex DeBrincat, signed star forward Claude Giroux and acquired goaltender Cam Talbot. He also signed centre Josh Norris to an eight-year extension.

Ticket sales booming

Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc told reporters earlier Wednesday that season ticket sales are up 60 per cent from 2019.

"I think what you will see is throughout the season, that season seat base will continue to increase," he said. "It will be an absolute different environment than what you've seen the last couple of years."

Former defenceman Chris Phillips has also been brought back into the fold, assuming a new role as the team's vice-president for business operations. The team's all-time games-played leader resigned from the team's community foundation last summer.

The team is also breinging back Sens FanFest, which had been on pause for a couple of years due to the pandemic. it will take place Sept. 25.

The team's first regular-season home game is Oct. 18 against the Boston Bruins.