The Ottawa Senators are skating in memory of Brian Fraser, who died this week after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Fraser was a lifelong Sens fan and a tireless advocate for blood donations. The Senators said Saturday morning players would wear decals on their helmets featuring the letters "BF" and a drop of blood.

In memory of @brianpfraser, the #Sens will wear this helmet decal when the team hosts @NHLFlames today at 1 p.m. #BeatBloodCancer pic.twitter.com/Mb2t8hWdTL

This just one of the tributes by the Senators organization for Brian upon hearing of his passing. On Friday, the team opened their practice Friday morning with a stick salute in tribute.

The game opened with a moment of silence for Brian.

A moment of silence pre-game in memory of Brian Fraser. pic.twitter.com/M9yktqiy5O

The Senators host the Calgary Flames starting at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on TSN1200 and TSN 5.

The flames also paid tribute to the Sens fan in a tweet just before the game.

The #Flames extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @brianpfraser. A passionate Senators and hockey fan, Brian inspired us all through his battle with cancer with his positivity and advocacy for blood donation.



Rest in peace, Brian. pic.twitter.com/bQ7fTIludj