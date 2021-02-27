The Ottawa Senators are skating in memory of Brian Fraser, who died this week after a two-year battle with leukemia.
Fraser was a lifelong Sens fan and a tireless advocate for blood donations. The Senators said Saturday morning players would wear decals on their helmets featuring the letters "BF" and a drop of blood.
In memory of @brianpfraser, the #Sens will wear this helmet decal when the team hosts @NHLFlames today at 1 p.m. #BeatBloodCancer pic.twitter.com/Mb2t8hWdTL— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 27, 2021
This just one of the tributes by the Senators organization for Brian upon hearing of his passing. On Friday, the team opened their practice Friday morning with a stick salute in tribute.
The game opened with a moment of silence for Brian.
A moment of silence pre-game in memory of Brian Fraser. pic.twitter.com/M9yktqiy5O— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 27, 2021
The Senators host the Calgary Flames starting at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on TSN1200 and TSN 5.
The flames also paid tribute to the Sens fan in a tweet just before the game.
The #Flames extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @brianpfraser. A passionate Senators and hockey fan, Brian inspired us all through his battle with cancer with his positivity and advocacy for blood donation.
Rest in peace, Brian. pic.twitter.com/bQ7fTIludj