Ottawa Senators players skating Saturday against the Calgary Flames will have this "BF" decal on their helmets in memory of Newstalk 580 CFRA technical producer Brian Fraser, who died Thursday of leukemia. Fraser was a tireless advocate for blood donations and a lifelong Senators fan. (Image courtesy of the Ottawa Senators)

The Ottawa Senators are skating in memory of Brian Fraser, who died this week after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Fraser was a lifelong Sens fan and a tireless advocate for blood donations. The Senators said Saturday morning players would wear decals on their helmets featuring the letters "BF" and a drop of blood.

In memory of @brianpfraser, the #Sens will wear this helmet decal when the team hosts @NHLFlames today at 1 p.m. #BeatBloodCancer pic.twitter.com/Mb2t8hWdTL

— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 27, 2021

This just one of the tributes by the Senators organization for Brian upon hearing of his passing. On Friday, the team opened their practice Friday morning with a stick salute in tribute.

The game opened with a moment of silence for Brian.

A moment of silence pre-game in memory of Brian Fraser. pic.twitter.com/M9yktqiy5O

— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 27, 2021

The Senators host the Calgary Flames starting at 1 p.m. ET Saturday on TSN1200 and TSN 5. 

The flames also paid tribute to the Sens fan in a tweet just before the game.

The #Flames extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of @brianpfraser. A passionate Senators and hockey fan, Brian inspired us all through his battle with cancer with his positivity and advocacy for blood donation.

Rest in peace, Brian. pic.twitter.com/bQ7fTIludj

— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 27, 2021