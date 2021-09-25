Senators trade former first round pick Logan Brown to St. Louis

The Ottawa Senators have traded former first round draft pick Logan Brown to the St. Louis Blues.

The 11th pick in the 2016 NHL entry draft was traded to the Blues for forward Zach Sanford and a conditional fourth round pick on Saturday, one day before the Senators open the pre-season in Winnipeg.

Brown played 30 games for the Senators, scoring one goal and adding eight assists. Last week, the Senators signed Brown to a new one-year contract that carries an annual value of $750,000 in the NHL, and $100,000 in the American Hockey League.

Sanford is a native of Salem, Mass. He has played 209 career NHL games with Washington and St. Louis. Last season, Sanford registered 10 goals and six assists in 52 games with the Blues.

"We expect Zach’s addition to prove beneficial for us in a number of ways," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s a big man who skates well, a power forward who plays with energy and a former Stanley Cup winner. As someone who’s had a 16-goal season, he’s very capable of contributing offensively, too.”