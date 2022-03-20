Senators trade Nick Paul to Tampa Bay
The Ottawa Senators traded Nick Paul on the eve of the NHL trade deadline.
The Senators announced Paul was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024.
Paul was drafted in the 4th round of the 2013 NHL entry draft by Dallas. He was acquired by the Senators in 2014.
Paul had a career high 11 goals and seven assists in 59 games for the Senators this year.
Roster update: The #Sens have acquired forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round draft pick in 2024 in a trade with @TBLightning in exchange for forward Nick Paul.
As part of the transaction, the #Sens will retain 44.5% of Paul's remaining 2021-22 salary. pic.twitter.com/TlXC8Cp9DW
Reports say Paul and the Senators were unable to reach an agreement on a contact extension.
Joseph had eight goals and 10 assists in 58 games for the Lightning this season. Joseph was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 draft by Lightning.
Joseph is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Earlier in the day, the Senators acquired Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks.
