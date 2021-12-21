Sending smiles to seniors through care packages

Christmas is coming early for almost 500 Winnipeg seniors thanks to a delivery of holiday care packages.

The packages were part of The Vic Foundation and Victoria Lifeline’s ‘Send a Smile to a Senior’ program, which started last year during the pandemic to help seniors deal with loneliness.

“Most of their programming stopped because there was no social gathering and no visitors allowed, and because of the restrictions we just wanted to make their holidays a little more special,” said Sangeetha Nair, the community partnership and events coordinator for the Victoria General Hospital Foundation.

Included in the packages are toiletries and locally-sourced food and resource guides. One of the more moving items are letters to the seniors from students in the Pembina Trails School Division.

“I remember last year we received cards from children in the Harrow School, and I found this year one that I had received and it was so lovely to think people are looking out for one another,” said Helen Dueck, a Bethel Place resident who received one of the packages.

New this year to the initiative is what is being called ‘Calls for Comfort.’

This program matches seniors with high school students for weekly virtual or telephone calls.

“It’s kind of like making friends and keeping each other company and learning from each other,” said Nair. “I think it’s important for intergenerational relationships and also to help with loneliness and isolation during the pandemic.”

Bethel Place Program Coordinator Colleen Bergen said it’s the first time the facility was part of the care package program.

She said many of the residents have family in other parts of the country and the initiative shows them people care.

“It’s the ripple effect,” said Bergen. “They’re all going to be talking about it. I think they are all feeling so blessed right now. A little does go a long way.”