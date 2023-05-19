Senegalese percussionist Massamba Diop joins CPO to perform music from The Black Panther at Jubilee

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is offering a different kind of long-weekend getaway: a Friday-night flight to Wakanda.

The orchestra is performing the soundtrack from the film The Black Panther at the Jubilee alongside a screening of the film.

The concert will be led by conductor Lawrence Loh and feature Grammy-nominated Senegalese musician Massamba Diop, one of the masters of tama, a "talking drum" that's known for its ability to replicate the sounds of human speech.

Before telephone and radio existed, the tama announced important events and sent messages between villages.

Diop has performed and recorded around the world with legendary James Brown, Mumford & Sons, Carlos Santana, Herbie Hancock and Peter Gabriel. He also performed on The Black Panther's soundtrack for composer Ludwig Gorensson's Oscar-winning musical score.

Marvel Studios Presents Black Panther in Concert is presented by CPO in partnership with the Calgary International Film Festival.

Showtime at the Jubilee Friday night is 7:30 p.m. For more information, go here.