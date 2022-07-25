Senior, 65, among those charged with stunt driving in northern Ontario

A 65-year-old driver from Komoka, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving, one of several people charged with the offence in recent days in northern Ontario.

The Sudbury detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle around 8:50 p.m. on July 23 on Highway 69 in Burwash Township.

Police said the driver was travelling 130 km/h in a construction zone where the speed limit was 70 km/h.

The Komoka resident was charged with racing and speeding in a construction zone.

The driver was issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The suspect is due in court in Sudbury on Sept. 6.

In another case July 24, Sudbury OPP stopped a vehicle for traveling at 145 kilometres km/h in a posted 70 km/h construction zone on Highway 69.

A 25-year-old driver from Toronto is charged with racing, speeding in a construction zone and driving 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The driver was issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The suspect is also due in court in Sudbury on Sept. 6.

And earlier this month, Sault Ste. Marie police stopped a vehicle travelling 107 km/h on Black Road in a 50 km/h zone.

Police seized the vehicle for 14 days and the driver's licence was suspended for 30 days.

"This is an expensive lesson to learn," police said of the July 19 incident.

"Please, slow down to keep yourself and others safe on area roads."