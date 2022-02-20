Senior airlifted to hospital following head-on crash in Springwater

A senior was airlifted to hospital following a head-on crash in Springwater Township.

Crews were called to Crossland Road between Flos Road 6 and Flos Road 4 around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after two vehicles collided.

OPP said three people suffered serious injuries and one person sustained minor injuries. Air Ornge airlifted a woman in her 80s to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

OPP said the road will remain closed for several hours as police investigate.