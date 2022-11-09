Senior arrested after man shot in leg in Eel River Crossing: N.B. RCMP

A 70-year-old man from Eel River Crossing, N.B., has been arrested after another man was shot in the community.

Campbellton RCMP responded to a report of a man that had been shot around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Once on scene, RCMP says officers found a 49-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the leg.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the 70-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation.

He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.