Senior assaulted in alleged road rage incident
Windsor police say a senior was assaulted at a business in Amherstburg in connection to a road roge incident Monday morning.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Alma Street oaround 9 a.m. for a report of an injured person. Police arrived to find a 63-year-old man with injuries to his face.
Police say the victim and the suspect, a 36-year-old man, were involved in a road rage incident. The suspect then followed the victim into a store on Alma St. where he reportedly assaulted the victim before taking off.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were able to identify the suspect and his vehicle with the help of video surveillance. The 36-year-old has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
If you were in the 400 block of Alma St. at approximately 9 a.m. and witnessed the incident, police are asking you to contact the Windsor Police Criminal Investigations Unit Amherstburg Detachment at 519-736-8559, ext. 230.
-
Passenger with measles went through Vancouver International Airport: BCCDCPeople who were on certain flights or were at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) last Thursday may have been exposed to measles, according to an alert from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Halifax Transit services free this weekendAll Halifax Transit services are free this weekend.
-
'Let's be more proactive': Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in WaterlooResidents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questionsRookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Ben Wagner out as Blue Jays radio voice after Sportsnet declines to renew contractThe Toronto Blue Jays will have a new radio voice next season after rights-holder Sportsnet elected not to renew the contract of broadcaster Ben Wagner.
-
MLHU closing mass COVID-19 vaccination clinicsThe Middlesex London Health Unit is permanently closing its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic next month.
-
Home County future remains up in the air after annual general meetingThe future of the Home County Music and Art Festival remains up in the air. Dwindling donations, shrinking government grants and fewer volunteers taking leadership roles means it can no longer continue in its existing form.
-
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department saysA fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.
-
Indigenous signage aims to make B.C. legislature more inclusive, acceptingThe Speaker of British Columbia's legislature says the unveiling of Indigenous-themed signs outside the building is a necessary step toward opening doors that have been historically closed.