Senior carjacked by armed man in Innisfil parking lot: police
South Simcoe police say they are investigating a daytime carjacking in Innisfil after an armed suspect shoved a senior to the ground before taking off in her vehicle.
Police say the man approached the 77-year-old Barrie woman Monday just after noon as she got out of her car at the Tim Horton's parking lot on Commerce Park Drive.
They say the man was armed with a knife when he grabbed the woman's keys, pushed her to the ground and fled the scene in her vehicle.
She sustained minor injuries.
Officers later found the stolen car in another jurisdiction, police say.
Police seek witnesses and security or dash cam footage related to the incident.
"Investigators are working with several policing partners in the Greater Toronto Area as part of a multi-jurisdictional effort to apprehend the suspect(s) responsible for this offence," a police release states.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Const. Raymond at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311, extension 1441, via email or contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.
