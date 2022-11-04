Senior charged after rear-ending school bus with kids on board

A 70-year-old from northern Ontario has been charged after rear-ending a school bus with students on board, OPP says.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 66 in Lebel Township, east of Kirkland Lake, on Thursday at 3:49 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Four students who were on board at the time sustained minor injuries in the collision, police said.

As a result, the McGarry Township resident has been charged with following too closely under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police in northern Ontario have expressed concern over dangerous driving habits around school buses.

