Senior charged with impaired driving after crash
Essex County OPP have charged a 68-year-old man with impaired driving after a collision.
On Tuesday at 7:43 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on 12th Concession Road in Essex.
Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had driven off the roadway and into a ditch. Upon speaking to the driver, police say the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.
As a result, the Essex man has been charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Jan. 9, 2024, to answer to the charge.
A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.
No injuries were sustained in this collision.
If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 or *OPP on your mobile device to report it.
