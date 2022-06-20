Senior charged with sexual assault of a young girl: YRP
A Newmarket senior faces charges in connection with sexual assault allegations involving a young girl.
York Regional Police say an 82-year-old man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl when she went into a public washroom at a restaurant in the area of Earl Steward Drive and Bayview Avenue in Aurora last week.
Police say they placed the man under arrest after receiving information two days after the incident that the suspect was seen walking in the area of Woodland Hills Labyrinth Park in Newmarket.
Investigators urge anyone with information to come forward and contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit – Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
"A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature," York Regional Police stated. "There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence."
The accused is charged with sexual assault and interference with a person under 16 years.
None of the allegations has been tested in court.
