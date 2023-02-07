Senior dies after being hit while crossing Calgary road
Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed a crash that killed a senior to contact them.
Police say the woman was using a marked crosswalk at the intersection of 68th Street and 12th Avenue N.E., between the communities of Abbeydale and Marlborough Park, shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday when she was hit by a southbound Mitsubishi Outlander.
The victim, a 69-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died, police say.
The driver of the Outlander, a 62-year-old man, remained on scene.
Police say neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered to be factors, but allege the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian.
As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges had been laid.
Anyone who information on the crash or who saw it occur is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
-
Injured person in custody, suspected to be responsible for downtown North Bay fireOne person is in hospital with injuries and is also in police custody following a fire Wednesday on Main Street East in North Bay.
-
Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicleA man has been charged in relation to a May 2022 single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
Ottawa Police Services Board failed to follow proper procedure in hiring interim chief after Sloly resignation, audit findsThe Ottawa Police Services Board did not follow proper Police Services Act procedure when delegated authority was given only to then-chair Diane Deans to hire an interim police chief during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, an audit of the Police Services Board's response found.
-
New urban observatory in the works for Ralph Klein ParkTalks are still underway, but if the Calgary Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC) has it's way, Ralph Klein Park in the city’s deep southeast will be home to Alberta’s first urban public observatory.
-
18-year-old man wanted for attempted murder after Brampton shootingPeel police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton last month that left one person seriously injured.
-
Region of Waterloo looking to redirect mental health and addiction calls to an alternative clinicThe Region of Waterloo and paramedic services are looking to change the way mental health and addiction calls are treated.
-
Local healthcare leaders and critics react to slight influx of federal fundingAs Canada’s premiers rush to absorb the impact of this funding, healthcare leadership in Windsor-Essex is also curious how it will impact the many systemic issues that plague our system.
-
Wheatley trying to win $250,000 prize for arena upgradesWheatley is vying for a $250,000 award from Kraft Hockeyville for arena upgrades.
-
Toronto police warn 'roofing scams' on the rise following arrestToronto police are warning the public about an increase in roofing scams after arresting a man who allegedly defrauded a west-end homeowner by claiming to work for a roofing company.