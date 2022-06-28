Senior dies after collapsing in water in Wasaga Beach
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A 70-year-old woman has died after collapsing while in the water in Wasaga Beach.
Provincial police say officers received a call for a woman in distress at Beach Area 6 late Tuesday morning.
Wasaga Beach Deputy Fire Chief Craig Williams told CTV News the water level was below her waist when she experienced a medical condition that may have led to cardiac arrest.
Emergency crews attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
