Senior dies after collapsing in water in Wasaga Beach

A 70-year-old woman has died after collapsing while in the water in Wasaga Beach.

Provincial police say officers received a call for a woman in distress at Beach Area 6 late Tuesday morning.

Wasaga Beach Deputy Fire Chief Craig Williams told CTV News the water level was below her waist when she experienced a medical condition that may have led to cardiac arrest.

Emergency crews attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

