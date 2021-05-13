Senior dies in hospital after being hit by truck in East Vancouver last week

A crash in East Vancouver that sent an elderly woman to hospital last week has now turned fatal, according to police.

The incident happened on May 7, when the 85-year-old victim was crossing Clark Drive at William Street and was struck by a semi truck.

Police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the scene, and the woman was taken to hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

"This is such a tragic incident," said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in the release. "Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this woman."

The crash was Vancouver's fifth pedestrian fatality of the year, police said.