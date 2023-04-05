Senior dies in hospital days after crash near Calgary airport
The Calgary Police Service confirms a woman in her 90s has died in hospital from injuries she suffered in a crash last week in the city's northeast.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Aero Drive and Aero Gate N.E., west of YYC Calgary International Airport, around 6 p.m. on March 31.
According to police officials, a southbound car struck the passenger side of an SUV that was turning from northbound Aero Drive to westbound Aero Gate.
The woman in the front passenger seat of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. She died in hospital on Tuesday.
The drivers of the car and the SUV, both men in their 60s, were not seriously hurt.
Investigators do not believe excess speed or impairment contributed to the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
-
Ontario mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder SurpriseA toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
‘I’m sure he has bragging rights now that he’s a world traveller’: Family rooster flies the coop by clinging onto bottom of relative’s SUVOften when heading home from a relative’s house, you leave with more than what you came with. But for one couple who was visiting their daughter, north of Guelph, they didn’t realize they had a sneaky stowaway until they heard a strange sound in their garage the next day.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dogMeasuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
-
Lethbridge set to bid for 2025 Canadian Olympic curling trialsLethbridge recently hosted the 2022 Time Horton's Brier, but if the Lethbridge Curling Club has its way, it will soon host another major curling event.
-
Cabinet minister touts benefits of tax rebates during Sault visitCanadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra was in the Sault on Wednesday, as Liberal cabinet ministers continue their tour to tout features of this year’s federal budget.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
-
Canadian Armed Forces facing member shortage 'crisis'The Department of National Defence tells CTV News that the Canadian Armed Forces is facing a shortage of 16,000 members.
-
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell courtA federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
-
As pandemic fears ease, Ontarians ready to travel this summerNew research shows many Ontarians are getting ready to pack their bags for a spring or summer trip – despite concerns their trip could be delayed or even cancelled.