Senior dies of injuries from Bradford trailer fire earlier this month


Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal at the scene of a trailer fire on Canal Road in Bradford on Thurs., Nov. 3, 2022 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)

An 87-year-old Bradford man who suffered critical injuries when a fire broke out in his trailer earlier this month has died.

Emergency crews attended the motorhome fire on Nov. 3 on Canal Road near Simcoe Road and found the man with severe burns.

He was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto hospital, where police say he died of his injuries three days later.

Police issued a release Wednesday about the man's death, adding the Ontario Fire Marshal's office is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

