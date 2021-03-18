A senior from Pictou County is recovering in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck her in a marked crosswalk in New Glasgow, N.S. on Wednesday.

New Glasgow Regional Police say just after 12 p.m., a 76-year-old woman was crossing a marked crosswalk at the intersection of MacLean Street and Provost Street when she was struck by a vehicle. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Members with the New Glasgow Fire Department, along with the Emergency Health Services, attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.