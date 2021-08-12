Senior from Vancouver Island killed in crash involving logging truck on B.C. Hwy. 97
A woman has died and a man is in critical condition following a crash on Highway 97.
Mounties said a logging truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon on a stretch of highway north of Prince George.
The crash closed the highway in both directions for several hours as officers investigated.
The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 70s from Vancouver Island, died in the crash. A man in his 30s, also from the island, was seriously injured and was taken to hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the logging truck was not physically harmed, police said in a news release.
Both vehicles were southbound at the time, but police have not provided further details on what is believed to have happened.
The cause is not yet known, Mounties said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Prince George.
