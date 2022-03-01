Senior government funds expiring even as COVID pandemic continues to fuel homelessness crisis

City council is being urged to lobby the provincial and federal governments to extend special funding aimed at addressing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report, civic administration warns council that one-time provincial Social Services Relief Funding (SSRF) and federal funding that supports additional needs within the homelessness sector during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire on March 31.

“This great initiative, these new programs, they are winding down and coming to a conclusion at the end of March,” explained Deputy City Manager of Social Health and Development Kevin Dickins.

The pandemic-related programs currently operated with the funding include:

Winter Response Shelters (Fanshawe Golf Couse & Indigenous Site)

social distancing hotel response

family overflow hotel response

COVID isolation and monitoring spaces

additional emergency shelter beds

additional community testing spaces

additional staffing for various housing support programs

Agencies are attempting to find participants places to live, but given the current rental market, Dickins admits not everyone will be housed in time, “Some folks will be moving back to a traditional shelter system,” he said.

In 2021, the one-time pandemic funding provided through provincial SSRF and federal Reaching Home programs was $14.9-million in London.

At this time, provincial and federal base funding for homelessness remains at pre-pandemic levels.

Councillor Shawn Lewis told colleagues on the committee that he recently toured one of London’s two temporary Winter Response shelters and spoke with residents who praised the program.

“We bought the trailers, we got property, we need to find a way to continue to deliver this,” Lewis said.

The Community and Protective Services Committee unanimously recommended directing Mayor Ed Holder to send a letter to the senior governments asking that the funding continue.

Councillor Jesse Helmer said the pandemic has provided an opportunity for London and other municipalities to try new ways of addressing the homelessness crisis.

Helmer believes the political push must aim to make the funding levels permanent.

“Not just during the pandemic and that it’s tied to the pandemic, (but) that this level of increased spending remain,” said Helmer.

On March 22, just eight days before the funding programs are set to expire, council will make a final decision about directing the mayor to send a letter to the provincial and federal governments.